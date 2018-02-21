Image copyright Pepple Noble Image example Di Dana plane wey bin land for inside bush on Tuesday night

One passenger wey bin dey di Dana plane 9J0363 wey bin dey fly from Abuja go Port Harcourt, say fear bin catch am and everything happen "quick-quick."

On Tuesday evening, one Dana plane bin run pass runway come land inside bush for di Port Harcourt airport, south-south Nigeria.

Awuam Isokariari wey talk to BBC News Pidgin, say passengers inside di plane bin first think say dem don land safely.

"Panic full everywhere, as we come dey smell one kain thing inside di plane. People just dey cry, dey pray, dey call God.

"I bin siddon for window side, so I see say we don land. But instead of di plane to reduce speed, e still dey run with force until e enter bush.

"We jam di iron barb wire dem wey dey di airport until we enter bush.

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN, and Dana, bin release different statements say na di bad weather bin make di plane run pass di runway.

Awuam say im happy say rain bin dey fall because of fire and sparks. Im say if to say ground bin dey dry, di impact for fit cause spark.

But im still get questions for FAAN on top di weather mata.

"Na dat one bi di only plane wey land? Plus why dem no tell di pilot to go back if di weather no dey go enough. I no believe dem, but I not fit say wetin happen."

"I no think say dat plane bin dey good, as everything dey happen, I come dey think if dis na how I go die. But when we enter bush, my mind come strong say di plane no go catch fire."

On 7 February dis year, door bin fall comot from one Dana plane wey bin dey go from Lagos to Abuja.