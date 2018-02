ECOWAS no be ready for single currency - Economist

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Economist for University of Ghana, Professor Robert Osei dey argue say Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) no make ready for di single currency Programme.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, Ivorian President Alhassane Ouattara, den President for Niger, Issoufou Mahamadou, all dey Accra for dis 5th Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) Presidential Task-force meeting over di single currency by 2020.

Di meetings go give member countries one platform make dem discuss di ECOWAS single currency programme den consider or adopt revised roadmap so dat dem go fast forward di single currency by 2020.

But some economists get reservations. Professor Osei dey argue say di single currency be good programme but some preconditions for dey first before e go fit stand like strong fiscal policy, free movement of goods den services, interest rates den free mobility of labour among others for dey.

Di Presidential Task-force meeting for single currency inside West Africa dey happen for Ghana. President Akufo-Addo dey chair di meeting who today encourage stakeholders make dem give demma support make dis project happen by 2020.

West African leaders dey hope say if dem fit get one currency, di economies for di sub-region fit grow bigger den get competitive advantage for di global market inside.