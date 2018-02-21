Image example Ken Donkor want make Parliament scrap di entrance exams completely.

Students Representative Council (SRC) for Ghana School of Law dey fight di leaders wey dey manage legal studies after 81% of students fail demma entrance exams.

Out of 474 students wey write di exams for May 2017, only 91 pass di entrance exam. Di SRC dey describe dis as threat to legal education for Ghana.

SRC president for di school Sammy Gyamfi say di results no be accurate reflection of di performance of students.

Some senior lawyers for Ghana dey support di students as dem enter Facebook dey express demma position on di matter.

Meanwhile, pressure group, Concerned Law Students which Ken Donkor dey lead, want make Parliament scrap di entrance exams completely sake of di General Legal Counsel for Ghana dey use am deny students demma right to education.