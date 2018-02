500 Ghanaians dey hang for Dubai for fake work

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di government don ban labour export on top maltreatment of dem citizens abroad

Government for Ghana don talk say five hundred young Ghanaians na im hang for Dubai after dem fall mugu give fake job companies on to employment wey no exist.

Na Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid talk dis one but im say government don organize with authorities from di United Arab Emirates make dem carry dem come house.

Government don also join hand with security forces dey find dis fake job business dem.

Dis na even as Ghana bin don bring law come wey ban labour export after report say dem dey handle dem rough when dem travel mostly enter Saudi Arabia side.

For 2017, na 800 Ghanaians bin surrender to go house for Saudi Arabia for Ghana mission to carry dem people go house. Na so di Saudi government bin give dem room say make dem either go house or dem go face sanction after ninety days.

President Akufo-Addo don talk tay-tay say e no make sense say Ghanaians go dey live life as immigrant.