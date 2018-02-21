Image copyright Alkasim Bala Image example Yobe State government people visit di girls as dem dey assembly for school

Government for Yobe State north east Nigeria say 51 girls still dey miss after militants attack girls school for Dapchi town.

However two fathers of di girls wey dey miss tell BBC say all di girls wey dey miss fit reach 93.

Tori be say dem see one truck wey full with students and di truck carry dem waka.

On Monday evening some militants wey fit be Boko Haram attack di town of Dapchi come enter di Girl's Secondary School.

When e first happen, di teachers for di school say na only food dem come look for.

No be today Boko Haram don dey enter school kidnap girls. For 2014 dem enter secondary school for Chibok carry almost 300 girls.