ECOWAS don launch new disease centre for Abuja

Image example ECOWAS don launch new disease control centre for Abuja

People for West Africa no get any shaking again on top disease outbreak as di Economic Community of West African States - ECOWAS don establish brand new Disease control centre for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Di centre wey dem dey call Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control (RCSDC) go help find out how disease dey happen and find solution on how to solve am kia-kia as well as stop am from travelling to oda countries like Ebola.

Di ECOWAS leaders dem come up with plan to establish dis centre after Ebola bin comot for 2014 and 2015 kill plenty people for Guinea and Liberia and di disease quickly come spread to oda countries like Nigeria.

Nigeria oga for Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Andreas Ihekweazu say during di Ebola time, West African countries no know wetin to do as dem just sidon dey wait for foreign people to come help dem.

E say with di establishment of dis centre, West Africa don take dia destiny for dia hand as dem go fit find solution to dia own health palava.

Togo Minister of Health, Moustafa Mijiyawa say di launch of di centre go help ECOWAS country dia health systems and fight all di disease wey dey kill-kill people.

"With our experience with Ebola e dey important say we establish dis kain centre for disease coordination, surveillance, response, diagnosis and prevention and control across di region," im explain.

Di Nigerian Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, say Nigeria happy to provide di house for di centre as e go help di region to study how disease dey happen and find quick way to stop am.

ECOWAS authority of Head of State and Government bin agree for 2015 to establish RCSDC with headquarters for Nigeria.