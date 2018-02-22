Image copyright AFP Image example Tori be say Governor Ayodele Fayose of di south-western Ekiti state, Nigeria fit run for President for 2019

Nigeria dia federal government must write for public all di properties wey dem say dem recover from corrupt people and name who get dem, befpre dem try sell am.

Dis word dey come from Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, wey talk on 21 February say country people get right to know wetin really dey happen.

Na for statement wey im assistant Lere Olayinka comot na im di governor say: "Nigerians wan know how many properties dem recover, and who buy dis properties. Who give carry go for di sell-sell? Di people want plenty tori for di matter, because e be like most of dis properties, dem don sell and resell am dey go."

Fayose add say make authorities make website where all di land, house, and all those kain things wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don kolobi go dey; e want make tori of who dem sell di property to dey there too, so that with one click kpakam, Nigerians go bet all di information."

Di reason di governor give be say im no trust di reports wey EFCC don dey bring out on top money and property wey dem seize.

"Make federal government open mouth, talk and write wetin really dey happen for di EFCC between 2006 and now. Nigerians must know wetin all di EFCC chairmen don dey seize since now. Those wey buy properties wey dem seize, dia name suppose dey for public too," na wetin im add.