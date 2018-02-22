Yobe girls: 'We dey go count di girls wey Army rescue' - Commissioner

Image copyright ALKASIM BALA Image example E never still dey clear how many girls dey miss for di school.

Di Yobe State Commissioner for Education, Mohammed Lamin, don tell BBC News Pidgin say dem dey go count all di female students wey miss from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, after wey Boko Haram attack di school on Monday night.

E tell BBC News tori person Princess Igho Williams say: "we go confirm dat one when we take time count all di girls, when we go di school, to count all di girls wey dem bring, and we go let una know."

Di counting go happen from around 10am Nigeria time.

"Dem dey with di Army. But if dem bring dem quick from Gaidam, we go don finish to count di girls by 11am, because di Army na im go bring dem."

Oga Lamin say authorities no wan talk too much because: "we go must first enter di school for Dapchi. Di girls we go bring dem to di school dis morning because dem dey Gaidam. We go carry dem come Gaidam dis morning. Na from there we go count dem."

Di Commissioner refuse to talk how many schoolgirls dey miss, even though local media dey report say na 48 out of 94 pupils wey bin dey miss don show face.

"Nobodi kidnap, dem dey missing, because some bin go meet dia parents, some na di insurgents take dem. After di first headcount, our record bin first show say na 71 dey miss. But for now we no fit confirm di actual number wey di military bring," na how Lamin end im word.