Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea di water dia friendship

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Cameroon President Paul Biya dey face many palava over security for parts of di country.

Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea di water dia friendship, even as di border between di two countries still dey closed.

Na President Theodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo send Baltasar Engonga Edjo'o, weh be e Minister of State for Regional Integration', take message inside sealed envelop to President Paul Biya of Cameroon, for Etoudi.

For official Twitter handle, na im President Biya write say: "Ah don grant audience for Equatorial Guinea Minister of State for Regional Integration Baltasar Engonga Edjo'o weh e bring sealed envelope from President Obiang."

Dis visit kam for taim weh border for Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea still dey locked how weh President Obiang bin raise alarm say deh want force e from power for December 2017.

Some palava don dey sef as deh arrest some Sudan, Chad and Central African pipo weh carry gun for di border for between Cameroon, Guinea and Gabon.

Tori pipo dey say dis recent message fit be for de two president dem for tok about security for dia border.

E nova tey weh Catherine Ray weh na spokesperson for di European Union (EU) external service say e no happy with di human rights situation for Equatorial Guinea.

E bi say since election for November 2017, na so-so arrest and detention for opposition party pipo di worry.

De EU tok-tok person say as Santiago Ebee Ela (weh na opposition party leader), for die for detention, e show say humans rights situation don worse.

EU still di tell government to investigate how dis party leader be die though President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo be claim say de man bi di sick.