Image copyright PEPPLE NOBL Image example Di Dana plane been carry 54 people inside.

Dana Air plane wey run comot from runway for Port Harcourt International Airport for Rivers State, Nigeria on Tuesday don spoil navigational equipment for airport, na wetin Federal government talk.

Authorities say di MD83 plane wey im registration number na 5N-SRI and flight number be 0348, bin carry 54 people inside, including five crew members.

Di Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority dey put eye well-well now for di airline and di Accident Investigation Bureau don begin touch light di mata, according to rules of International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Di Deputy Director of Press and Public Affairs for Aviation for Federal Ministry of Transportation, James Odaudu, say dem bin close down di airport for short time because of safety, after di thing happen.

Odaudu say na Wednesday dem "open am again, after dem don check everything well-well."

E add say di plane and di ground navigation equipment spoil well-well after di thing happen na so talk for im statement.