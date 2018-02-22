Brit Awards 2018: Stormy collect Best Male and Best Album award

Image copyright Getty Images

Musician Stormy dey everybody mouth for di Brits Awards wey happen last night for UK, after im beat Ed Sheeran to win Best British Male and Best British Album award for im song Gang Signs and Prayer.

Stormzy mama na from Ghana but na for south London, UK im grow up. As im go collect di award dem, di thing touch am well-well for bodI.

Di star first put hand for head as im dey waka go stage before im fall for ground wen dem call am for di second one.

E tell di crowd say Gang Signs And Prayer wey be UK first grime album to reach number one last March na "di hardest thing" im don do and im give "all di glory to God."

"I never work on something like dis for my life. We do something wey I feel make sense; wey I fit stand by today," na wetin im add.

Di star freestyle between im songs wen show wan finish. E blast British Prime Minister Theresa May ontop how she handle di Grenfell Tower fire mata, wey kill 71 people for one big upstairs for London last year.

"Yo, Theresa May, where di money for Grenfell? Wetin, you think say we go just forget about Grenfell?" na wetin im ask for di rap.

Stormzy also thank all im fans for tweet, say: "I love all of una, thank you, thank God.