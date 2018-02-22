Image example Dis judgement dey sweet di belle of DSVRT Coordinator Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi wey say e show say people wey suffer sexual violence go get justice

Di Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court wey di Lagos state, Nigeria just start don deliver im first judgement - 60 years imprisonment to man wey rape one 12-year-old pickin.

Justice Sybil Nwaka na im deliver dis sentence.

Coordinator for di Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi tell BBC News Pidgin say di case start last year when police arrest three men wey rape di pickin.

She say Magistrate court bin hold dem for prison before dem come carry am go dis special sexual offences court.

Two of di three men plead not guilty, but di third man say im dey guilty, and Justice Nwaka come give am 60 years in prison.

"Di man already don pass 60 years...dis go help to reduce am (sexual offences) and e go encourage people to report am quick wen e happen."

Ms Vivour-Adeniyi give warning say: "things don change for Lagos. If you do something wey carry up to life imprisonment, Justice go siddon for your mata and you face di punishment.'

She come say dis judgement dey sweet dia belle because e show di serious way government dey take all dis sexual violence mata, and e go ginger all di authorities wey dey concern, to do dia work well-well."