Corruption Perception Index: Mahama gov't perform better in year one pass Akufo-Addo gov't

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo win di incumbent president John Mahama for di 2016 election

Ghana don chop di lowest scores for corruption perception with 40 points; di country fall 11 places for 2016 ranking to 81 out of 180 countries for di 2017 Corruption Perception index.

Dis dey mean say former John Mahama government score better for in first year in office, compared to President Nana Akufo-Addo administration wey chop di lowest CPI score since 2012.

What dis index dey reveal be say Ghana drop like 3 points from in 2016 score of 43 out of 100 and 7 points total from di 2015 score of 47.

Transparency International dey rank countries yearly on di perceived corruption levels by experts. According to di report, any score below 50 dey show serious corruption for di country.

Di current government don begin different things dis year, like di office of Special Prosecutor, with hopes say e fit help deal with corruption, but dis no dey affect di year 2017 report.

According to di local chapter of Transparency International wey be Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), dis score of 40 dey show di lack of investigations den prosecutions over corruption issues in di year wey dem review.