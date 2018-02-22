Corruption Perception Index: Mahama gov't perform better in year one pass Akufo-Addo gov't

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example President Akufo-Addo don create office of Special Prosecutor with hopes say e fit help deal with corruption.

Ghana chop di lowest scores in corruption perception with 40 points, den drop 11 places for 2016 ranking to 81 out of 180 countries for di 2017 Corruption Perception index.

Dis dey mean say erstwhile John Mahama government score better for in first year in office, compared to incumbent Akufo-Addo administration wey chop di lowest CPI score since 2012.

What dis index dey reveal be say Ghana drop like 3 points from in 2016 score of 43 out of 100 and 7 points cumulatively from the 2015 score of 47.

Transparency International dey rank countries yearly on how experts see corruption levels for each country, according to di report, any score below 50 dey show serious corruption for di country.

Di current NPP government put in place major measures dis year like office of Special Prosecutor with hopes say e fit help deal with corruption, but dis no dey affect di year 2017 report.

According to di local chapter of Transparency International, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), di scores of 40 be reflection of lack of investigations den prosecutions over corruption issues in di year under review.