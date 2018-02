Cameroon main opposition leader don disqualify e-self from 2018 election

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example SDF leader Ni John Fru Ndi

John Fru Ndi wey be di leader of di main opposition Social Democratic Front SDF party for Cameroon, don say e no go be candidate for 2018 presidential elections.

"Ah no go present my candidature for be flag-bearer as ah di always do before, I don decide for leave de competition for younger pipo", SDF chairman tell congress for Bamenda on Thursday.

Before, Fru Ndi be tell BBC News Pidgin say yi go announce if e no wan be party flag-bearer, so today e don stop de speculation weda e go be candidate or not.

Na de first taim since deh launch de party for 1990 where anoda person go represent de party for presidential election.

De convention di hold for under tight security after pro-independence group, Ambazonia say deh no wan catch de convention.

Though Fru Ndi be say e no take order for Ambazonia, e komot de convention from Presbyterian Church to Bamenda Congress Hall.