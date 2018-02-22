Image copyright ALKASIM BALA Image example E never still dey clear how many girls dey miss for di school.

Papa of one of di school pickin dem for Dapchi, Yobe State northeast Nigeria wey dey miss since Monday just tell BBC say di state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam just tell dem say dem never see any of dia daughters but say di military dey chase di people wey kolobi di school girls.

Im say five of di mama and papa dem faint instanta as dem hear di tori.

Another person wey dey di meeting say dem boo di governor come stone am, afta im make di announcement.