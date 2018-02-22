Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Nigeria Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) no suppose take 2017 Transparency International (TI) report play. Dis na wetin Auwal Ibrahim Musa, di Head of Transparency International for Nigeria, yan with BBC Pidgin tori person Onyinye Chime.

Even with President Muhammadu Buhari zero tolerance to corruption campaign, TI report show say, di kontri still never comot from list of one of di most corrupt kontri for world.

Di report show say Nigeria carry 148 position wey make am di 32 most corrupt knotri for world out of 180 kontries wey dem chook eye for dis year.

Nigeria position for last five years:

2017 148 2016 136 2015 136 2014 136 2013 136

Auwal say im no dey surprise because di way wey di kontri local, state and federal government dey take handle corruption mata, dey "frustrate" di work of di anti-corruption commission.

Im say, inside all di arrests well EFCC don do since dia fight against corruption, dem never ever expose even one person wey steal government money.

Dis report dey wonder how far with fight against corruption wey don dey happen since Buhari enter office.