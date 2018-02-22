Image copyright Senator Shehu Sani/Instagram Image example Nigeria Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani tori dis week say chance dey 'monkey' don chop money wey belong to di northern senators no be true.

Di senator announce for Wednesday, 21 February say N70 million wey di Northern Senators group keep for di hand of dia chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and eight senior members don disappear and na monkey carry am.

Since then, di tori don spread like wild fire for social media and newspapers and people dey vex.

Dis kain tori wey no get head or tail, dey pain Nigerians because na just two weeks ago one JAMB staff come out say snake chop N36 million of di government bodi wey dey arrange university exams for Nigeria.

Image copyright iStock Image example JAMB never find di snake wey swallow di N36 million of di government bodi wey dey arrange university exams for Nigeri

Even Sani chook mouth inside di matter when im carry snake charmers go JAMB office so dem fit catch dis snake wey like money.

But wetin different about dis 'monkey' tori na say di Nigeria media people no shine eye, translate wetin Senator Sani dey really try talk.

Wetin Sani, wey dey represent Kaduna Central zone for di Nigeria National Assembly, dey use special code tell Nigerians be say na people like im carry di money.

People wey dey follow di popular senator go know say no be today im don dey use animal talk as code to attack im fellow politicians.

Senator Sani na person wey dey write book and drama dem sef. Im don publish many book wey include poem dem.

Na dis same senator dey use code call President Muhammadu Buhari, lion king last year when im dey London for medical treatment.

For Sani social media, all kain tori about different-different animals dey dia and all of dem na special code to talk about politicians.