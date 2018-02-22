Image copyright RtHonSBLalong/Twitter ‏ Image example Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong

If Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, north central Nigeria plan work, one of im new state commissioners go be person wey im name na 'Hitler'.

Di governor don submit di names of 19 people for confirmation for di Plateau State House of Assembly.

One of di names wey di Speaker of di House announce say dem go torchlight for di list na one Hitler, wey im full name na Hilter Dadi.

Hitler Dadi no be newcomer for government work, im na di former Plateau State commissioner for special duties.

Dadi no get any connection with di popular Adolf Hilter wey carry Germany enter World War II for 1939 - 1945.

Because of di bad-bad thing wey do Adolf Hitler for dat war, wey include di way dem kill more than six million Jews, di name no too common again for Germany after di war.

Even di men for di Hitler family wey survive di war, agree say dem no go marry or born pickin because dem wan put full-stop to Hitler blood.

By Tuesday February 27, di lawmakers go begin check di candidates for Plateau State.