BBC World News Komla Dumor Award: Dis na how to apply!

Di BBC don begin look for Africa next journalism star - na today dem launch di 2018 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

Dem make di prize to honour di ogbonge Ghanaian broadcaster and BBC World News presenter wey just die suddenly for 2014 at di age of 41.

To apply, just waka go: here.

BBC tori person Akwasi Sarpong say even though Dumor life short, na big thing e do for Ghana, inside Africa and even for world, because di way im do im own journalism n aim bring better-better tori from Africa to di world. Na wetin make BBC decide to continue to remember am, and dem dey use dis award to help di new generation of journalists from Africa to tell we tori to di world. Since dem start am, na three winners don collect di award - one Ugandan and two Nigerians.