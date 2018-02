Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Area people no let Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam mind rest for Dapchi, where school girls dey miss after Boko Haram attack as dem use vex take stone di governor convoy on Thursday.

Boko Haram militants bin attack di Government Girls Technical College in Dapchi for Yobe, north east Nigeria on Monday, and e never clear how many students dey miss, or how many dem kidnap.

Local newspaper Punch dey report say na dis one make some area people wey no know where di schoolgirls dey, begin vex.

Dem say as soon as di crowd see di governor, dem begin troway stone nack im car, sotay dem injure some of im workers, and even government officials dem.

Na so di security guards wey waka with di governor get to use tear gas to scatter di angry crowd wey destroy up to seven vehicles inside di convoy.

Punch say many officials wey dey di convoy, da cloth stain with blood, because of dia injury.

Dem add say one tori person wey dey there tell dem say: "from di small-small information we bin get, di people dey angry say di Yobe State Government trick Nigerians as if dem don rescue schoolgirls when nobodi dey rescued.

"Some of dem tell di governor to bring di girls wey dem say dem rescue."

Tori be say di governor pick race comot di town, so dat di palava no go worse pass as be.