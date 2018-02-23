Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fuel still dey scarce for some states for Nigeria.

Di queue for fuel for some parts of Nigeria fit no comot quick-quick; dis na wetin di Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu talk.

Local newspaper Punch dey report say Kachikwu say im ministry and di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) dey work hard well-well to solve di problem.

E say di fuel importation palava too much for NNPC.

Di minister nack all dis tori for di Nigeria International Petroleum Summit for Abuja - e add say di country need $100bn worth of investments to save di oil and gas industry.

When tori people ask Mr Kachikwu wetin im go do make fuel queues no return again for Abuja and some neigbouring states where queues don dey reduce, im say e no sure if di fuel queues done go pata- pata.

"E don stop? I no think so. Because e get some things wey still dey go on, like importation wey dey happen, reserves wey dem dey build wey fit still be challenge. But I know say dem dey try manage di logistics well-well."