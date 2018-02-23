Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bayelsa state government say dem don spent over N70bn to build and equip dia schools.

Bayelsa State government for Nigeria don promise to arrest and carry go court any papa or mama wey no gree allow dia pickin go school.

Dis new decision dey come as di governor - Seriake Dickson - don sign one bill wey dem call Compulsory Primary and Secondary Education, put inside dia law.

Jonathan Obuebite, di Commissioner for Education inside di state tell tori people say as dem don sign di Bill, every pickin wey don reach di age to go school must enrol for any of di different model schools.

Obuebite draw ear give parents or guardians say dem go deal with dem according to di law, if government find say say dia pickin dey sell market for street, or dey waka upandan during school hours.

E say dis decision na to show everybody say de, ready take di education of im pipo serious well-well, especially di youth dem and na im make dem put big money for book mata: "we don spent over N70bn to build and equip our schools. Today, we get better quality infrastructure and facilities all over our schools for every local government area."

"We feel say e dey important to get dis law to protect wetin we don invest for book mata; we go make sure say pipo follow dis law," na wetin im add put.