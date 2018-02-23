Image copyright ALKASIM BALA Image example US say dem condemn di kidnap of di girls with strong term.

Di United States of America don condemn di kidnap of schoolgirls wey Boko Haram group go do for Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe.

Na di Spokesperson for US Department of State, Heather Nauert, tell tori pipo say United State never still get all di information about di kidnap: "we still dey try to get all di details about di kidnap, but we want to mention say we condemn well-well di terror attack wey happen for school early dis week inside north-eastern Nigeria."

"Di choice to dey target schools, markets and places of worship show how dis terror organisations dey very wicked."

"Di victims, pipo wey dem attack na girls wey just wan try get education," na wetin dem add.

Ms Nauert say di US dey send dia condolences to di students and dia families wey di attack affect.

Di country also show dia concern about some of di student wey dem never still know where dem dey.

Ma Nauert say di US department of state go "also support Nigeria efforts to fit make more than two million pipo wey no house again for Lake Chad region to return back home safely."