Image copyright Getty Images Image example Refugees wey dey run comot all over di world, like dis ones for South Sudan, na mainly women and children

Humanitarian crisis weh e bring wahala for pipo for Central African Republic and Lake Chad Basin don ginger United Nations (UN) for send dia official for visit and see situation for ground.

De UN Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs weh na also Deputy Relief Emergency Coordinator, Ursula Mueller di visit Central Africa and Lake Chad basin for see for e-self, response for humanitarian crisis for ground.

Me Mueller wan find way for add speed to relief efforts, shine eye for protection and humanitarian access and how for get money for helep de pipo.

For Cameroon, malnutrition na serious issue for pipo weh run from Boko Haram militants and crisis for Central Africa settle for East region.

De situation di worry for Central African Republic, sotey de kontri di sink for big humanitarian crisis as violence start again, even pipo weh di give aid no dey safe as dey di attack dem.

Plenty pipo don run and de number double de wan for last year half de population di suffer.

For Lake Chad Basin, pipo weh de run for seka Boko Haram and violence for Sudan and Central Africa too need chop, 12 of 23 region di face malnutrition.

For seka situation for de three kontri dem, UN Assistant Deputy Secretary General go meet de pipo weh conflict affect, national authorities, partners and diplomatic community.