Image example South African na popular city wey pipo all over di world dey come to for holiday

UK Foreign Office don carry warning give dia country pipo ontop violence from terrorist wey get connect with Islamic State (IS) group, after two British-South African citizens miss for KwaZulu-Natal region for South Africa.

Dem never release di names of di couple, but na on 12 February dem kidnap dem as dem dey do holiday for di city.

Police say dem still never find dem, but dem don find dia car near di city of Durban wey dey about 300km from Vryheid, di place wey dem go do holiday.

Di UK Foreign Office bin release statement give BBC say:

"We dey work with di South African authorities on top di mata of di two South African/British dual nationals wey dem don kidnap and don give consular support to di family. As investigation don begin, we no fit talk too much on di mata."

But dem don arrest two people on top di case - one of dem don enter police net before two years ago for one case wey IS bin den plan to do attack.

News agency AFP say Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 38, and Fatima Patel, 27, dey face charge of kidnapping.