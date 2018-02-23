Chimpanzee wey scarce pass for di world don show face for Nigeria

Image copyright CHESTER ZOO Image example Na di Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee scarce pass for di world

Di chimpanzee wey scarce pass for di world, don show face for camera wey dem put for one Gashaka Gumti National Park for Nigeria.

Cameras wey dem put to monitor animals for di park don capture di Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee for one area wey dey border of di two countries and dis one don give hope say chance dey for di animal to survive.

Di park na national treasure, but di wildlife dey under threat from pipo wey wan hunt and capture di animals carry go sell.

Some pipo from Chester Zoo for UK, wey dey work with di Nigeria National Park Service, also see for dia camera one other animal - giant pangolin.

Stuart Nixon, di Africa Field Programme Co-ordinator for Chester Zoo say dem happy well-well di camera wey dem put everywhere don show say dis place for Nigeria wey pipo don forget, still get plenty and important things for Nigeria and Africa in general.