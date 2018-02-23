Image example Government officials go visit di school where dem kidnap students for Dapchi, Yobe State

Di Mama of one di girls wey miss for Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State don tell BBC of how she get doubt say she go ever see her 17-year-old daughter again.

Harira Malam Halilu, say her cry-cry and tears no dey stop when she think of di condition wey her pickin fit dey if to say she dey alive, because she remember wetin she see for di (Boko Haram) video of di Chibok girls wey dem kidnap.

Halilu pickin wey dey SS1 (senior secondary class one) dey study science and get hope to be nurse for future.

She tell Abdussalam Ibrahim of BBC Hausa say pipo pity am pass all di other mama wey dia pickin miss because dem like her pickin for im good character.

"She join di school late because she bi orphan. Her papa don die. If no be for dis, she go don finish secondary education," talk di mama wey say her pickin bin first get Islamic education before she join di school later to get western education.

"E beta make dem bring my pickin dead bodi to me so dat we go do proper burial for am than make she dey under capture of Boko Haram."

When we ask Halilu whether hope dey say she go see her pickin again, she say:

"Well, e possible say she fit come back because nothing wey Allah no fit do. But from experience, dis kain thing go just go like dat like say na play-play. Because as of now, authorities sef never gree say dem kidnap dem."