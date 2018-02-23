Dapchi Girls: President Buhari don promise families say girls go return

Image copyright Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images Image example President Buhari don promise families say dia pickin go come back

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for statement don promise di families of students wey dem kidnap from one school for Dapchi, Yobe State, say dem go do everything to make sure say dem bring dem back.

For inside di first official statement from Buhari on top di mata, im say: "When im get news of di attack for di school... I send top officials sharp sharp to go di town to find out wetin really happen. I also tell di security agencies dem say make dem use full force to make sure dem bring back di girls safely, and make dem catch di attackers so that dem go face justice."

Di president call di palava national disaster.

On Monday, more than 100 girls wey dey study for Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State miss after some gunmen attack to kidnap dem.

Garba Shehu , di special assistant to di president on Media and Publicity, na im sign di statement.

"Our government dey send more soldiers and military aeroplane to take see all di movements for di area 24 hours a day, in di hope say dem go find di girls wey miss."