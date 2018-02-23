Image copyright Alkasim Bala

One papa of di girls wey miss for Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State don tell BBC say im dey hide after police give order for im arrest.

Di man, wey no want make we mention im name, say im don run from im house dey hide for bush afta im hear of di warrant for im head.

Dis na afta people stone di moto of di governor yesterday. Im talk say dem don already arrest one papa of one of di pickin wey dey miss.

Police never talk anything yet about di arrest or di arrest warrant.

Mama and papa of about 100 pickin dem still dey wait for information about wetin happen to dia daughters.

Di papa say im hear say di arrest na because dem attack di governor convoy, but im dey fear say government no want make im talk to media.