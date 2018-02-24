Nigeria: Police 'no fit arrest herdsmen'

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example No be only for airport runway herdsmen for Nigeria dey allow dia cow find food enter.

Nigeria police say dem no fit arrest herdsmen wey dey allow dia cow find food enter airport runways for di kontri.

Na Commissioner of Police Airport Command, Mustapha Dandaura tell tori people for local newspaper Punch dis one.

Im say, di only place police fit arrest herdsmen for Nigeria sake of say dem carry dia cow enter airport runway, na for states wey get anti-open grazing law.

Mr Dandaura add say, even though dem never tell dem to arrest any herdsmen, dem don "alert" dia men for different airports to make sure say, di kind thing wey bin happen recently no go happen again.

Na on 17 February cows no let Air Peace flight from Lagos to Akure airport land, as dem kuku take over di runway.

Na airport security and other workers for di airport pursue di cows before di plane fit land.