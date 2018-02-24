Image copyright SUNDAY AGHAEZE @2017/AFP/Getty Images Image example President Buhari bin campaign say im wan fight corruption matter for Nigeria

Nigeria dia President office dey vex ontop di latest report from Transparency International (TI) wey say corruption for di country don bad pass as things dey go.

Garba Shehu, di senior special assistant to di president on media and publicity, reply say di report no make brain at all.

For dia latest corruption perception index, TI talk say Nigeria drop from 136 in 2016 to 148 in 2017, out of di 180 countries wey dem chook eye.

For statement wey Shehu make, im say e fit be "political distraction".

Im say government still dey "wonder" how di anti-corruption watchdog go talk say Nigeria no dey try face to corruption matter for di country, on top all dia campaign and work.

"Transparency International no dey transparent. Dem get as dem dey do, as dem just dash Red Card to President Muhammadu Buhari government, just like person wey dey support IPOB don enter Amnesty International. Dis government go continue to dey work to help Nigerians." - Lauretta Onochie (P.A. on Social Media)

Mr Shehu say lai-lai, di ranking no show all di work wey federal government dey do.

E come dey talk some of di things wey government don do, like di Treasury Single Account (TSA) plus all di money wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don find.

Na so e even mention di international join bodi Nigeria do with some countries ontopp make dem return money wey people wey thief comot.

Oga Shehu add say: "Make dem face facts abeg, di facts dey ground, na only if you no wan see am."