UN accuse Ghana Police Unit dey have sex plus women for dia Mission protection site

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Senegalese police officers of di UN Formed Police Unit as dem dey raise di UN flag for opening ceremony of United Nations Mission for Haiti.

Yawa pae for Ghana as United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission dey investigate allegations of sexual abuse against di Ghana Police unit wey dey work plus di peacekeeping mission for South Sudan.

Den recall di 46-member unit back to South Sudan capital of Juba sake of e be like dem dey chop di women who dey live for one of demma Protection camps for Wau.

Head of UN Mission (UNMISS) David Shearer release signed statement say den get filla dat some members of FPU (Formed Police Unit) dey allegedly pay women for sex.

He say: "dis be clear breach of U.N den UNMISS Code of Conduct which no dey allow for sexual relations plus vulnerable individuals, den people den dey assist."

Dem receive complain in 8 February, dat some members of di Ghana Formed Police Unit (FPU) dey have sex plus women for one of di UN protection site.

Investigations open into di matter by di Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), which be independent office within di United Nations.

UNMISS say dem tell di UN headquarters for New York, US of di allegations, wey den too go also flow di Member State say United Nations dey investigate di matter.