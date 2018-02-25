JAMB: Na six agencies dey find di N36mn wey snake chop

Image copyright EFCC Image example EFCC don expose plenty wayo people since President Buhari enter office

Di registrar of di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for Nigeria, Professor Ishaq Oloyede don say at least six federal agencies don dey chook eye inside how N83mn carry lost for five states.

Na Police, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), DI Department of State Services (DSS), di National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) go shine torchlight for di matter.

All dis one dey follow as JAMB confuse wen one of dia staff, Philomina Chieshe say snake swallow money N36mn for di board Benue state office.

Dem don suspend Ms Chieshe.

JAMB say di N83mn bin turn ghost for dia offices inside Edo, Gombe, Kano, Kogi and Plateau.

Professor Oloyede say make Nigerians coole-body; JAMB go find all di money, give am to government.

Im say JAMB bin give chance to workers wey don thief money say dem fit return am, but e be like say many people no even know how much dem don thief!

As e be so, di JAMB registrar no fit confirm di number of dia workers wey dem dey investigate or di total money wey dem don steal.

"If dem catch anybodi now, we go show dem serious pepper. Make dem no even think say dem fit return di money," na wetin Professor Oloyede talk put.