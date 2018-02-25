Image copyright Spencer Platt Image example Cows wey dey scatter farm na im dey cause wahala pass between herdsmen and farmers for Nigeria

Soldiers for Nigeria wey dey on patrol don arrest one herdsman wey dey with local bulletproof vest and cutlass for Chegba village for Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Na colonel Aliyu Yusuf wey dey work with di Director Army Public Relations talk dis one for statement. Im add say dem don carry di herdsman give police.

Im also talk say di soldiers as dem dey do dia patrol, settle one heavy kasala between hunters and herdsmen for Obi Local Government afta dem receive call.

According to di News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Col. Yusuf say di soldiers also seize one local pistol with bullet for Gidan Kiya village, Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State.