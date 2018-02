Image example Dis go be di second time wey Lai Mohammed go enter Yobe on top di missing school girls

Nigeria Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, and di Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, don land for Damaturu, di Yobe State capital.

Dis dia visit to Yobe go make am di second time wey di federal government dey send pipo, since di Monday attack for Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, wey at least 105 schoolgirls still dey miss.

On Thursday, di federal government bin don send some pipo wey Lai Mohammed follow inside, go Dapchi. Di Minister bin yan say di federal government bin never get clear info on di kidnap.

Dis dia visit dey happen one day afta parents of pickin dem for di school, release names of 105 girls wey dey miss.