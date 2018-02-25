Image example Mr and Mrs Offordile don live togeda for 29 years before dem do wedding

One Catholic priest for Nasarawa State, north central Nigeria, don help man and woman dem wey no get money to do church wedding, achieve dia dream.

Reverend Father Lawrence Soja Anyembugun don do mass wedding for 136 couples dem since dis February.

E say im do dey mass wedding after im discover plenty of di pipo wey dey come im church no dey collect holy communion plus dem no get money to do wedding.

"I want make dem feel among and get di sacrament of holy matrimony," im talk.

One of those wey wed na 56 year old Lazarus Offordile, e don live togeda with im wife for 29 years and even don get nine pickin. But condition no allow am to wed. But as e come hear about di mass wedding, e come join.

"Since dat day, everyday na honeymoon between me and my wife", im explain.

Image example Mr/Mrs Raphael

Mercy Raphael bin don give up on love or to wear white gown.

Dis na because di man wey she love, di guy parents say e no go marry her. Di worse case be say she don carry belle for di guy.

She say thinking bin wan kill her plus di shame as people dey laugh her. She even stop to go church.

Later she and her husband come dey live together and as dem hear of di mass wedding, na im dem join body.

"E be like heaven open on top me. God don use di mass wedding comot shame on top my head."

Image example Mr/Mrs Agar

Ruth Agar bin dey sell food for road side wen she meet her husband.

But as dem come later fall in love, dem come dey live together come born four pickin.

Things bin hard so dem no fit do wedding.

Meanwhile Happiness Okiri bin dey sell orange for road wen she meet her husband. Even though dem do traditional wedding, dem no get money for church own, so now with dey mass wedding, she dey happy well-well and she feel say make e dey happen everyday.

"Di women no get voice for church."

Image example Reverend Father Lawrence Soja Anyembugun

BBC Pidgin tori person Dooshima Abu find out say for Catholic if you never marry for church you no go fit get mouth or join group like Christian Mother. Even some activities sef u no fit join and dis one dey kill moral of some church members.

Wen our tori person visit St. Sylvester Catholic Church, most of di women wey do mass wedding don join Christian Mother dey do church work.

With di happy wey dey dia mind, many of dem dey show off dia ring as dem dey talk to her.

Dem say for dem na dream come true and e good make oda priests dey do dis kain thing to help ordinary church members.