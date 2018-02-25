Dapchi Girls: Na 110 schoolgirls dey miss - Lai Mohammed

Image copyright Alkasim Bala

Na 110 girls dey miss from Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.

One week after Boko Haram attack di community in Yobe State, Nigerian government don confam say na 110 girls dey miss since Monday wey Boko Haram attack di school.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, wey land for Yobe State on Sunday, release statement were im talk di number wey dey miss.

"We dey back here for Yobe as part of effort to provide some relief for parents of di girls, to let dem know say dem no dey alone and say we know go rest until we don find di girls. We go carry di parents along for everything we dey do," im talk.

Dis one dey happen one day afta di parents of di girls release di names of 105 girls wey dey miss, wey dem belive say na Boko Haram kidnap dem.

Di minister announce dis afta between federal government pipo, di state government, di college, di parents, security agencies and Bursari Local Government, wia Dapchi dey.

Lai Mohammed say based on wetin di Principal of di College, Adama Abdulkarim, and di state Commissioner for Education, Mohammed Lamin talk, na 906 students bin dey di school di day of di attack out of which dem still dey find 110 of dem.