Ghana police dey cooperate with UN ontop sex abuse allegations

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana dey send soldier and police to follow take part for UN peacekeeping missions dem

Ghana police administration say dem don dey cooperate with UN officials after sex abuse allegations against some of dia officers.

Di officers wey dem accuse dey part of di Formed Police Unit wey government send go South Sudan for peacekeeping mission.

Di announce from Ghana Police na response to official notice wey United Nations secretariat send through Ghana permanent mission for New York.

Di statement wey dem release ontop social media say: "Di police administration don immediately send response through Ghana Permanent Mission to di UN to say we go cooperate fully and support di investigation of di alleged sexual exploitation and abuse case."

In addition, di police administration ask UN to allow dem send three people wey go go South Sudan to see for demsef wetin don happen.

Di 46-member police unit from Ghana wey dey Wau, South Sudan, receive about-turn to go sidon wait for base afta investigation comot about allegation of sexual abuse with women wey dey live for camp for di people wey no get house again.