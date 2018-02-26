Image copyright Alkasim Bala

Governor of Yobe state inside north east Nigeria from where over 100 schoolgirls miss last week after Boko Haram militants attack dia school, don point hand, blame everything ontop military.

Ibrahim Gaidam say di whole thing happen about one week after di military high command remove dia soldiers from Dapchi town where di school dey, and dem no tell am anything.

Na on Sunday 25 February na im Gaidam say:

"I wan open all my mouth talk am straight say no military officers dem dey inside Dapchi when dis one happen. Tori people, una fit talk dat one una fit say na me talk am. Na about one week before dis thing happen na im dem comot di military."

Di governor talk dis one during condolence visit from im mate for Borno state, where Boko Haram sef bin don kidnap over 200 schoolgirls for Chibok for 2014.

Gaidam add say: And dem dey tell me say di Defence ministry dey say no, dem no comot anybodi..I say dat talk no true. Di district head of Dapchi dey here, and I fit tell you say no single military dem dey Dapchi…no single military presence dey when dis thing happen, and e just dey very sad."

'Na so military comot hand too before Buni Yadi killings'

Gaidam add say na so nobodi know where military dey for 2014, when militants come slaughter dozens of male students inside dia dormitory for another school inside Yobe state.

"Dis kain same thing don happen before around 2014, 2015 for Federal government college Buni Yadi. For morning hours dem comot di military, and for di night of dat day, di insurgents waka enter di school kill some students, di evening wey dem comot military. So dis incident for Dapchi na di same thing."

Di Nigerian military never still reply to wetin di governor talk.