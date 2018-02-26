Image copyright President Akufo-Addo/Facebook Image example Tori be say Martin Amidu dey smile as dem bin announce say he go chop special prosecutor

Di British High Commissioner to Ghana say e good as Ghana don start di Office of di Special Prosecutor, but politicians must allow Martin Amidu do im work.

Local media quote Iain Walker, wey say: "I hope say di government, di opposition and Civil Society Groups (CSOs) give am di chance to succeed."

Na last week na im Ghana President Akufo-Addo swear-in Martin Amidu as di country first-ever Special Prosecutor after di Parliament dia vetting committee give am permission to carry go.

Tori be say di former Attorney-General suppose face all di government and public officials, wey dey power before or dey inside office now, wey fit don chop di country money.

Former President Jerry Rawlings saf dey clap for Amidu, wey country people dey also call 'citizen vigilante; and 'killer nkuto.'

Dat time, Rawlings say: "no better choice dey pass as…Mr Amidu prove in bodi say he no dey fear anybody for in pursuit as anti-corruption corruption crusader who stand by truth den justice."

According to Mr Walker, dis special post wey be di Special Prosecutor suppose help Ghana stop or reduce corruption.

Di UK High Commissioner tell Joy FM say: "I think di appointment of di Special Prosecutor na important step…di next thing na to make sure say e do all di things wey im promise to do."

Mr Walker add say in feel say as Amidu don enter office, dis one go help Ghana perform well for di Corruption Index.

Ghana bin fall by 11 places from di 2016 ranking to enter number 81 position, out of 180 countries, for di 2017 ranking.