Image copyright STRINGER

Tori be say Anglophone region dem di sink for inside crisis and de new wahala now na abduction, even government forces and pro-independence group di clash from time to time.

Cameroon di search for missing Delegate for Social Affairs for Northwest wey be Nimbong Aaron Yong, even as de search dey go on for Marcel Namata Diteng, di Sub-divisional Officer for Batibo, weh dey kidnap for 11 February.

All dis di happen even as Governor for Northwest Adolphe Lele Lafrique don extend de order say make pipo no dey outside from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Governor bi put de first order for February 9, and na so dey di renew'am every week.

Dis weekend for de two Anglophone regions dem no be easy; some pipo no put head for bed, some di run for inside bush, tori be say chief dem for Ikiliwindi di run.

As local media The Post report am, pipo bi die for Munyengue, Boa Bakundu, Nguti for Southwest region and Fundong for Northwest region.