Nigeria: Task Force don scatter 30 wuru-wuru refineries for Warri

Joint Task Force (JTF) no dey follow oil thieves for Nigeria play at all; dem don scatter more dan 30 woru-woru refineries for Burutu area of Warri, Delta state, wey dey south side.

Di captain of di Force Adewuyi Festus talk say dem go make sure say dem pursue all di people wey dey thief oil, dey open illegal refineries for di state.

Di JTF don already launch "Operation Clearance 4" wey dem go use put full stop to all di illegal oil activities for di Niger Delta region.

Adewuyi beg people wey dey di state make dem no fear to dash dem small-small informate wey fit help di force do dia work well, so dat Nigeria economy no for spoil.