164,722 of di registered voters never collect dem voters' card

Even as Sierra Leone dey prepare for dem general elections for 7 March, plenty things don already dey happen for di build up of di election.

Tori be say dis one fit turn back to property of di country National Electoral Commission (NEC), if dem no do quick to collect am.

People wey chook eye for inside di election say e fit be because some of di people don die, or dem sick but some odas think say na because dem no dey interested to vote for di election.

Musa Sangarie wey be programmes director for NGO wey dem dey call Focus 1000 talk say Sierra Leone no get too much wahala but small-small violence don dey burst for di area on top political party palava.

Im tell BBC news Pidgin tori person Faith Oshoko say: "di situation now dey very calm even though dem be small wahala wey dey burst here and there; no one too much like from elections wey don pass."

When e collect question on top how e for be on top election day, Mr Sangarie say: "Sierra Leone dey normally get peaceful elections and most especially on election day, I no expect say wahala go dey."

But im talk say e depend on whether political parties provoke on top any matter wey happen between now and election dey, and how tension go be.

E finish im word with talk say, im hope na make di election continue dey calm as e dey now.