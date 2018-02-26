Image copyright Getty Images Image example People no quick know say di girls dem dey miss.

Nigeria dia Defence Headquarters don admit say true-true dia men no dey ground when Boko Haram attack Dapchi Yobe state, sotay more than 100 girls don dey miss from school since last week.

Dem say dem no get di capacity to protect all di school for di area.

Di governor of Yobe state Ibrahim Gaidam talk for weekend say e no reach one week wey army comot dia soldiers dem from di town wey di kill-kill people dem attack di north eastern state.

Meanwhile. Nigeria Airforce say dem don send more air power to go find di school girls dem wey dey miss .

E pass one week wey Boko Haram people attack Government Girls Technical College Dapchi, before government dem mobilize to face di matter.

President Muhammadu Buhari say both army for ground and forces for air go join find di girls dem.

Airforce don deploy aircraft plus other air power to begin dey look for di girls dem today, dem go use new strategy.

Na for 2014 na im Boko Haram attack another girls school for Chibok, Borno state, kidnap more than 400 girls, carry many of dem go use as wife, or suicide bombers.

People don dey compare between wetin happen for Dapchi to wetin happen for Chibok, four years ago.