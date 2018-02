Image copyright FIRS/Facebook

Di Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for Nigeria don draw ear give big-big ogas and madam dem wey no dey like pay tax, say dia position for Nigeria no go minus dem from punishment wey dey wait dem.

Di chairman of FIRS wey be Tunde Fowler advise people make dem use di tax amnesty programme wey di Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) dey do, to settle dia tax gbese before 31 March.

Fowler say di kain palava wey dey wait people wey no pay dia complete tax before di March deadline dis year na payment of fine plus interests, tax audits, and dem fit even go jail.

Di FIRS say federal government dey ready to take serious action against anybodi wey no obey di tax law - even if na big man or woman.

Fowler add say as e be so, plenty Nigerians don already dey come meet FIRS say dem wan pay dia tax.