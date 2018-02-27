Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sabi people say government no take action quick-quick when di attack happen

Di Nigerian Police say Army lie when dem say dem hand over Dapchi, for Yobe State northeast of di country over to dem.

Dem dey reply wetin army talk for one statement wey dem release say dem hand over Dapchi formally to police before dem comot di town go secure other area dem.

Boko Haram attack Government Girls Science Technical College Dapchi last week kidnap more than 100 girls go.

Yobe State government bin point finger give army say na like one week wey dem comot di town na im di attack happen.

Talk -talk person for operation lafiya dole Col Onyema Nwachukwu, for im response to governor Ibrahim Gaidam accuse talk say di accuse no dey true.

"We comot di soldiers dem wey dey Dapchi go support soldiers wey dey Kanama when dem attack troop dem for di Nigerian-Nigerien border."

"We do dis one because Dapchi don dey calm and before we comot we hand Dapchi over to di police division for town." Na so Col Nwachukwu talk.

Police talk say dis one no true at all as dem dey always co-operate with army .

"Wetin di military dey talk no dey true, e no get time when dem tell us say dem dey comot. Dem no ever put Dapchi under our care". Na so Yobe police oga, Sunmmonu Abdulmaliki talk for inside statement.

People wey dey chook eye explain mata dem as dem dey happen, don already say government too waste time to take action when di attack bin happen.