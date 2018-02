Nigerian workers go get new minimum wage dis year

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian workers don dey ask government to increase dia salary for some time now

Nigerian government say dem go start to dey pay workers di new national minimum wage from di third quarter of dis year.

According to di minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige, dem don rub mind with stakeholders dem and later dis year, everything go set.

E no dey clear how much dis new money go be but di join bodi wey dey fight for workers welfare Nigeria Labour Congress been don ask for N56,000 for di worker wey dey make di smallest money.

Nigeria don comot recession but ...

Nigeria recession: "All dis things na paperwork"

Last year, lawmakers dem bin chook mouth inside di matter when dem gree say di current minimum wage of N18,000 wey workers dey earn no make sense, dem call for upward review to N30,000.

Na for 2011 dem stamp di N18,000 but things don change well-well for di economy since then.