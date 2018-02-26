Nigeria Election: INEC say Permanent Voters Card go dey ready by May

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria plan to hold dia next general election between February and March 2019

Di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, wey dey arrange election for Nigeria, don assure all voters wey don register say dem go get dia Permanent Voters Card by di first week of May.

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu make di promise on Monday for one meeting with Civil Society Organizations inside Abuja to plan di Ekiti and Osun states Governorship and 2019 General Elections.

Di meeting dey also chook eye for di voters registration wey still dey continue ahead of next year election.