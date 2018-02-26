Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example Di three lecturers disappear since July, 2017

President Muhammadu don siddon do meeting with three lecturers of di University of Maiduguri and one woman, wey Boko Haram just release, for di Presidential Villa, Abuja Nigeria.

Di president also do meeting with one policewoman and family members of another policewoman wey die for di hand of di Islamist militant group.

Na for July 2017 Boko Haram kidnap di lecturers for Magumeri wey dey for Borno State while di attackers carry ten women after dem attack dia police convoy for Damboa road, near Maiduguri also for Borno State.

Skip Twitter post by @MBuhari I can't fully express the joy I felt I this afternoon, as I received our citizens recently released from Boko Haram captivity—fathers, mothers, sons, daughters. We will go to any length to ensure that no one is left behind in the hands of terrorists. Every Nigerian life matters! pic.twitter.com/5bQJKlfZuI — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 26, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari say na di negotiations wey di International Committee of di Red Cross help do na im help free di people.

Meanwhile di Federal Executive Meeting (FEC) no go happen dis Wednesday as usual.

Di spokesman of di president, Femi Adesina talk say government cancel di meeting so President Muhammadu Buhari fit go di big meeting of di International Conference on Lake Chad Basin for Abuja dis week.